Structure inside Jakarta stock exchange tower collapses

A structure inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed today, injuring several people and forcing a chaotic evacuation.

MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

It was not immediately clear what part of the building collapsed but the structure may have been a balcony or walkway based on TV images.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said hundreds of students were visiting the stock exchange at the time.

There was no immediate explanation for the collapse. MetroTV said 15 ambulances were deployed to take victims to hospitals.