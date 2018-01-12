Stronsay — the tiny Scottish island which is inviting people to visit and stay for good

Do you have an ultimate wish that you quit your job, shed the responsibilities and move to a lonely, quiet island and do farming and rear animals for rest of your life?

Well, then, You can mull over Orkney’s island of Stronsay—a tiny island with a population of 370 in Scotland. And, what is more, the island is inviting tourists and residents.

The campaign to attract tourists and residents describe the island as “removed from the 24/7 hustle and bustle of city and commuter life”.

“Stronsay’s 300 residents work together to maintain a tight-knit community with a rich social and cultural life underpinned by a sense of place, freedom and self-sufficiency that many city dwellers frustrated with the frenetic pace of modern life can only dream about,” the campaign adds.

The campaign is a welcome break from multiple complains of over-tourism from traditional destinations in Europe like Venice, Barcelona and even the Scottish island of Skye which sought “urgent help” to deal with the surge of tourist arrivals.

The Stronsay islands, on the other hand, is seeking help to attract more visitors. The island known for cliffs, sea caves and sandy beaches, plans to double the arrival of tourists to the island from current 600.

Currently, the visitors arrive at the island via Kirkwall, the capital of Orkney using ferry or plane. Orkney’s "finest" natural sea arch at the Vat of Kirbister is the main attraction of the island. Apart from that, miles long white “unspoiled” beaches, “peaceful” Whitehall village and pastoral countryside are among the other attraction.

Dianne Riley-Moore, who migrated from London to spend her retirement seven years ago, and a voice behind the campaign says in the report by The Guardian, “We hope that by increasing tourism we will be able to create additional jobs on the island that will bring more residents, whether retirees or young families.”

“We have a small, brilliantly equipped and resourced school, fantastic healthcare and a safe, crime-free environment. The community is active and friendly but everyone has the freedom to be as involved or as solitary as you please. It is a truly unique place to live,” she adds.

Another migrant, Shirley Whiteman says that she had no regret making the island her home as the community is welcoming and friendly.