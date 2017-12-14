App
Dec 14, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Steady Chinese economic growth provides room for more pollution controls

China's economy will continue the steady trend in 2018 and has scope for more investment, Mao said at the news conference, adding that China will push structural reforms and high quality growth in 2018.

Reuters

China's steady economic growth provides a good opportunity for stepping up pollution controls, statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters following a regular press conference on Thursday.

Beijing is in the midst of an unprecedented crackdown on polluting industries in an effort to clean up the environment.

China's economy will continue the steady trend in 2018 and has scope for more investment, Mao said at the news conference, adding that China will push structural reforms and high quality growth in 2018.

