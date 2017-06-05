State of terror: Britons and the French expect more attacks in 2017

Moneycontrol News

The latest in the series of terrorist attacks in England left seven people dead and 48 injured London Bridge and Borough Market. According to media reports, a van drove into pedestrians on the bridge and the three men stabbed people in both sites.

This attack comes just two weeks after the suicide bomb attack which had rocked the bustling city of Manchester on May 22, killing 23 people, and 119 were injured.

According to a YouGov poll conducted post Paris attacks in November 2016, 68 percent British citizens had expected that such terrorist attacks could happen in Great Britain in 2017.

More than 1,150 persons out of 1693 were of opinion that a major terrorist attack is very likely in 2017. In France, 81 percent of the citizens thought another attack was more than likely.

The response of British people post any terrorist attack, whether in the country or outside, is usually calm. Most of them think that the possibility of their relatives or friends being killed is fairly low.

A survey conducted by YouGov revealed that, even when the attack is on British soil, people’s reaction did not change much. Following the 7/7 bombings in London, one of the deadliest terror attacks on British soil in modern history, fears of family and friends being killed were at just 16 percent.

A popular conception about terrorist suspects is that they are young and therefore easily mislead. However, one of the striking features of the Westminster attack (London) in March 2017 was the age of the man who carried out the attack. Khalid Masood, who had driven a car into pedestrians and stabbed a policeman, was 52 years old.

The data obtained from British Home Office suggests that older terrorists are not so rare. Since 9/11 and till September 2016, 48 percent of the arrested or convicted terrorist were 30 years or older.

Most of the attacks happening in Europe, including Westminster and Manchester, have either an ISIS link or is claimed by the terrorist group. However, an analysis by RAND Corporation shows that their territory and power is shrinking.

At the height of its power back in late 2014, ISIS controlled over 100,000 square km of territory and as a result of the U.S.-led campaign against it, that fell to 45,377 square km by early 2017, a 57 percent decline. People living under its control also fell by 73 percent, from 11 million in 2014 to 2.5 million in 2017.

If we try to look at a large scale, the data provided by US State Department is nothing short of horrific. Worldwide, 28,328 people died of terrorist attacks in the year 2015; three people dying every hour. The number of total attacks was 11,774; 32 attacks per day.

The most number of death was reported from Syria, followed by Iraq and Afghanistan. Whereas, most numbers of terrorist attacks happened in Iraq, followed by Afghanistan and Pakistan. India sustained 791 terrorist attacks in 2015, according to the data.