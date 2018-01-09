App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 09, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sri Lankan Navy attacks Tamil Nadu fishermen, snaps fishing nets

The naval personnel also hurled stones at the fishermen and cut the fishing nets of 50 boats, following which all the fishermen returned to the shore this morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 3,500 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were on Tuesday chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy, which damaged some boats and snapped the fishing nets of around 50 vessels, for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters off the Katchatheevu islet.

The fishermen from Mandapam and this island town had ventured into the sea in 680 boats yesterday and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Lankan Navy personnel came to the spot and asked them to leave, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja said.

The naval personnel also hurled stones at the fishermen and cut the fishing nets of 50 boats, following which all the fishermen returned to the shore this morning, he said, while seeking the Centre's intervention to put an end to the recurring attacks on them.

Sesuraja also demanded that a jetty be set up at Kundukal, near Pamban.

The attack comes days after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met a team of fishermen from this town and assured them that the state government would take up their grievances, including the arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, with the Centre.

On January 7, over 4,000 fishermen from here and Mandapam were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy which had also snapped the fishing nets of 100 boats for allegedly fishing off Katchatheevu.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sri Lanka #Tamil Nadu #world

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.