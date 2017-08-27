Spanish swimmer sacrifices medal chances in final race to honour Barcelona attack victims

Moneycontrol News

A Spanish swimmer taking part in Masters World Championships sacrificed his chances of winning a medal in order to honour the victims of Barcelona terror attacks.

Fernando Alvarez who hails from Cadiz in Spain had asked the organisers of the Championship to hold a minute’s silence before the start of the race. However, the organisers refused which prompted Alvarez to remain standing at his starting blocks as the rest of the swimmers jumped into the pool. He stood there for one minute to observe the silence and then started his race, reported The Telegraph.

"They told me that it was not possible [to have minute's silence] because not a minute could be wasted," Alvarez told local media after the race. “It's something that has affected us all, but maybe because of the distance and because I have family there... I really think it would have been a good thing to do,” he added.

“So I started a minute later. But I do not mind, I have a feeling worth more than if I win all the gold medals in the world."

His selfless act was hailed on social media. "Fernando Alvarez should be awarded a Gold medal for showing such respect for victims of Barcelona attack. Bravisimo!!" wrote one user.

His swimming club also came out to applaud him. "All his teammates, like his Club feel very proud of him, we want to congratulate him for being a great person!" the club said in a Facebook post.