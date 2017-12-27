App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 27, 2017 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spain's economy seen growing strongly despite Catalan crisis

Spain's central bank says strong exports are likely to help the economy grow by a quarterly rate of 0.8 per cent in the last three months of the year despite the negative effects of the Catalan political crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Spain's central bank says strong exports are likely to help the economy grow by a quarterly rate of 0.8 per cent in the last three months of the year despite the negative effects of the Catalan political crisis.

Spain's economy is set to expand by 3.1 per cent in 2017, but the government revised its estimate for 2018 from 2.6 per cent to 2.3 per cent because of uncertainty created by the since-ousted Catalan regional government's push for independence in October.

The central bank said today buoyant exports overall made up for the economic fallout in prosperous Catalonia.

Its figures are estimates and official data will be published by the National Statistics Institute next month.

Spain emerged from recession in late 2013 and is now one of the European Union's fastest-growing economies.

tags #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.