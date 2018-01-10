App
Days hours minutes
Jan 10, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea's Moon Jae-in says can never give up goal of denuclearising Korean peninsula

"The denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula the two Koreas agreed upon jointly (in the past) is our basic stance that will never be given up," Moon said in an address during his New Year's news conference.

Reuters
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the end of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (PTI)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the end of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (PTI)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday denuclearising the Korean peninsula is an aim that cannot be abandoned, but also that he did not want the immediate reunification of North and South Korea.

"The denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula the two Koreas agreed upon jointly (in the past) is our basic stance that will never be given up," Moon said in an address during his New Year's news conference.

North and South Korea agreed at their first formal talks in more than two years on Tuesday to resolve all inter-Korean matters through dialogue and to revive military talks to avert accidental conflict. Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula over the North's missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

tags #Moon Jae-In #North Korea #nuclear #South Korea #World News

