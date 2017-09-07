App
Sep 07, 2017 05:16 PM IST

North Korea tensions: Deployment of missile defense system THAAD completed by South Korea

The setting up of the THAAD system in South Korea comes amidst rising tensions in the Korean peninsula

Moneycontrol News

US transported the remaining elements of the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile interception system to the launch site in South Korea. The transportation was met with angry protesters who clashed with the police leading to injuries.

South Korea had stopped deploying additional launchers on the site following opposition by local residents and a change in the central government.

The setting up of the THAAD system in South Korea comes amidst the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula. The THAAD system is established in South Korea with the aim of intercepting any missiles from North Korea. While China opposed the deployment, many argue that it is an effective step to check any threat against South Korea, Japan or the US from Pyongyang.

The deployment on the outskirts of Seongju was accompanied by dramatic scenes. Hundreds of protesters who opposed the deployment clashed with the riot police on Thursday. 38 people including six cops were injured in the clash according to an official.

The government of South Korea is calling for a tougher stance against Pyongyang. President Moon Jae In along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had called for a stronger economic embargo against Pyongyang after their meeting in Eastern Russia.

Protesters in South Korea argue that the situation cannot be solved by employing more pressure. There are also concerns of how the system which is deployed over 300 km from Seoul could effectively protect the South Korean capital.

