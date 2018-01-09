App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 09, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea says will consider temporary lifting of sanctions against North Korea to facilitate Winter Olympics participation

South Korea has unilaterally banned several North Korean officials from entering the country in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korea said on Tuesday it will consider a temporary lifting of sanctions against North Korea if it is necessary to facilitate the visit of North Koreans to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

South Korea has unilaterally banned several North Korean officials from entering the country in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

If Seoul needs to take "prior steps" to help the North Koreans visit for the Olympics, it will consider it together with the United Nations Security Council and other relevant countries, foreign ministry spokesman Roh Kyu-deok told a regular briefing.

North Korea said during rare inter-Korean talks on Tuesday it will send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Olympics.

tags #North Korea #South Korea #Winter Olympics #World News

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.