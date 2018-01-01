South Korea says welcomes Kim Jong Un's New Year speech

Kim on Monday warned the United States that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but said he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul and may send a North Korean delegation to the Games as part of efforts to lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula.
South Korea's presidential office said it welcomed Kim Jong Un's New Year speech where he raised the possibility of sending a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang in the South, Yonhap news agency reported.Kim on Monday warned the United States that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but said he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul and may send a North Korean delegation to the Games as part of efforts to lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula.