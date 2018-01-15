App
Jan 15, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea says planned ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalised

On January 11, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges.

HIGH FEES | The average fee paid to process bitcoin transactions has soared over the past year, outpacing even the staggering price increase of the cryptocurrency itself. Each bitcoin transaction now costs around $7.30 to process, up from around 30 cents at the start of the year, according to trade website BitInfoCharts.
South Korea said on Monday that its plans to ban virtual coin exchanges had not yet been finalised as government agencies were still in talks to decide how to regulate the market.

"The plan to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, recently mentioned by the nation's justice minister, is one measure in talks to curb speculative investments, which the government will carry on with enough discussion for before finalizing the decision," an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination told a news conference.

On January 11, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges.

