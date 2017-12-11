App
Dec 11, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea

South Korea's government says the sanctions on 20 North Korean groups and 12 individuals took effect from today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea says it has added several North Korean groups and individuals to its sanctions list as part of efforts to cut off funding for the North weapons programs.

South Korea's government says the sanctions on 20 North Korean groups and 12 individuals took effect from today.

Seoul is among the first to respond to North Korea's November 29 missile launch with fresh sanctions. The government says it hopes its move will prompt the international community to do likewise.

US President Donald Trump's UN ambassador has been urging the world to cut trade and diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

Separately, South Korea, the United States and Japan started their two-day missile tracking drills today.

tags #North Korea #South Korea #World News

