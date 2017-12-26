South Korea approves LG Display's plan to build OLED factory in China

The approval comes five months after LG Display announced it would invest in large-size OLED production in Guangzhou, China, to respond to fast-growing demand for the screens in TVs in overseas markets.
South Korea's trade ministry said on Tuesday that a committee had approved LG Display Co Ltd's plan to build a new organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel production facility in China.
The ministry said in a statement that the approval was conditional on LG Display boosting the use of local materials and equipment, subsequent investment in South Korea and strengthening processes such as security checks.