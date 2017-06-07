App
Jun 06, 2017 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Africa falls into recession for second time in a decade

The gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter, compared to a contraction of 0.3 percent in the previous three months

South Africa’s economy fell into a recession for the first time since 2009 after it contracted for a second straight quarter, reports Bloomberg.

The gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter, compared to a contraction of 0.3 percent in the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said in a report released on Tuesday.

A Bloomberg surveyed forecast a 1 percent expansion, with only one in 19 economists polled expecting a contraction.

While rains are helping the economy recover from a 2015 drought that was the worst since records started more than a century earlier, political uncertainty has hampered implementation of reforms that could boost growth.

President Jacob Zuma changed his cabinet and fired ex-finance minister Pravin Gordhan two months ago after the nation lost its investment-grade status for the first time in 17 years.

All major industries except agriculture and mining contracted in the quarter, the statistics office said.

South Africa’s growth slowed to 0.3 percent last year, the lowest rate since 2009, after low commodity prices, the effects of last year’s drought and a weak demand for locally made goods weighed on output. Unemployment rose to a 14-year high in the first quarter. The business confidence index remains near the lowest level in more than two decades.

Lowering Expectations:

The central bank on May 25 reduced its forecast for growth this year to 1 percent from 1.2 percent and trimmed the outlook for 2018 to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent because of the anticipated impact of the downgrades.

