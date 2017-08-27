Sony may have to pay Xperia users for false claims over water-proof phones

Moneycontrol News

A federal court in New York has approved a lawsuit against Sony for false claims as the company allegedly misinformed public that its Xperia line of phones and tablets were water-proof.

As per the lawsuit, Sony’s marketing and "propaganda" had overstated the water resistance capability of the device. But a report in The Verge stated that the devices were not meant for underwater usage.

The models which come under the lawsuit are Xperia M2 Aqua, Xperia M4 Aqua, Xperia ZR, Xperia Z Ultra, Xperia Z1, Z1s, Z1 Compact, Xperia Z2, Xperia Z3, Z3 Compact, Z3v, Z3+, Z3+ Dual, Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z2 Tablet, Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact and Xperia Z4 Tablet

As per the complaint, many buyers were misguided by the mobile manufacturer. The action seeks one-year warranty extension or up to 50 percent reimbursement for all recently bought devices of the models mentioned.

At present, the action will only be applicable to the customers from US.