App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 30, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Something serious has to happen' following NKorea missile : Washington's UN ambassador

Washington and Tokyo called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, set to convene at 2100 GMT to discuss the crisis.

'Something serious has to happen' following NKorea missile : Washington's UN ambassador

Washington's UN ambassador Nikki Haley said today that "something serious has to happen" following North Korea's missile test over Japan.

"It's unacceptable," Haley said. "They have violated every single UN Security Council resolution that we've had, and so I think something serious has to happen," she added, giving no specifics.

Washington and Tokyo called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, set to convene at 2100 GMT to discuss the crisis.

The United States, along with Japan had called for an emergency security council meeting this afternoon.

"We are going to talk about what else is left to do," Haley continued, saying that "no country" should have missiles flying over a nation of 130 million people like Japan.

New sanctions on North Korea could be discussed, the US envoy said.

"I think we have a lot to talk about today. So with all of our partners, what we hope is that China and Russia continues to work with us, like they have in the past on North Korea -- but I think enough is enough," Haley declared.

US President Donald Trump earlier warned that "all options" remain on the table to handle the crisis -- implying Washington has not ruled out a military strike.

The test launch by the isolated but defiant nuclear-armed nation was seen as a major escalation and triggered an angry response from Tokyo.

North Korea defended its right to take "tough counter- measures" in response to what it calls US aggression -- despite repeated calls from Washington for it to come to the negotiating table.

"Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world," Trump said, in a statement released by the White House.

tags #China #Russia #US President Donald Trump

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.