Sold for Rs 1 crore! An entire village in Germany with a population of 20

Twelve buildings plus sheds and garages in the east German village of Alwine have been sold to a single bidder for 14,000 Euros (Rs 1.06 crore).

Alwine, a splinter settlement in the town of Uebigau-Wahrenbrueck in eastern Germany, went under the hammer on Saturday at an auction in Berlin.

The decaying town located 120 kilometers south of Berlin is filled with mostly old people.

Alwine’s aging homes and a resident population of only 20 people reflected the fate of the ex-Communist East Germany areas post the country’s reunification 27 years ago when the Berlin Wall was taken down.

As per a report in NY Daily News, the mayor of the town himself found out about the sale through a media report.

The anonymous buyer had bid over a telephone and scooped up the community that real estate auctioneers Karhausen had given a starting price of 125,000 Euros (Rs 94.7 lakh).

The manager of the auction said the winner was going to do something good with the purchase for the welfare of the people there, according to a report in Deutsche Welle.

Despite its previous sell-off to two brothers who owned the property for one “symbolic Deutschmark” (the pre-Euro German currency) Alwine had been sliding into neglect.

Villages in Europe seem to have been facing a population problem. Not a long while ago, a Swedish village was even willing to pay people a whopping sum of Rs 16 lakh if they moved in.

Alwine wasn't always like this though, the old village is, in fact, a slice of history. During the World War II, Nazi party's youth wing Hitler Youth trained around Alwine and prisoners of war were incarcerated nearby.

This was before the Berlin Wall was put up and it became a part of the Communist East Germany. Till the reunion, most of the property in Alwine was owned by a nearby coal briquette plant which closed in 1991.

As per a government report, between 1990 and 2015, the eastern region’s population fell by about 15 percent, as per a government report earlier this year. The cause may have been people migrating to a more prosperous western Germany for jobs.

(Currency rates are in 1 Euro= Rs 75.83)