Apr 09, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Social media advertising unable to appeal 20-45 years age group: Report

Social media advertising may have high reach but when it comes to driving brand impact, it has lesser capability to appeal to the age group of 20-45 years, according to a report by Kantar Millward Brown.

As per the findings of the global media and advertising research firm, social media drives better reach and brand impact among 15-19 age group. "Social media has high reach but has lesser capability to drive brand impact among Gen Y (20-35 age group) and Gen X (35-45 age group). However, it drives better reach and brand impact among Gen Z (15-19 age group)," the report said.

According to the report, online videos work as well as TV in driving consideration for the brand among Gen Z and Gen Y but have lower brand impact on Gen X.

"Social media has higher reach than online videos among Gen Z but online video advertising has a better brand impact," it added.

Kantar Millward Brown India has collated campaign performances of around 50 Indian campaigns and evaluated them.

Stressing on a greater synergy between all the mediums, it suggested that TV is still the strongest medium to build reach and salience across generations.

"I think there is an opportunity for marketers in India to learn from what is happening else where and not blindly rush in (for social media)," Millward Brown Chief Global Analyst, Nigel Hollis said.

He further said: "India spends around 15 per cent of its media budget in digital and is less than elsewhere ... but the question is does it make sense for the brand." The report said that brands will have too re-think their digital presence to emphasise co-creation, authenticity and transparency essential for connecting with generation Z.

