App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 08, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 billion

U.S. broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said on Monday it would buy Tribune Media Co

Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 billion

world, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, for about $3.9 billion cash and stock, and assume about $2.7 billion in debt.

The $43.50 per share offer represents a nearly 8 percent premium to Tribune's Friday close. Shares of Tribune, which operates 42 television stations in 33 markets, rose 5.2 percent to $42.40 in early trading on Monday.

Up to Friday's close, Tribune shares soared 16.7 percent since Feb. 28, a day before Reuters broke the news that Sinclair had approached Tribune Media to discuss an acquisition.

Tribune stockholders will receive $35 in cash and 0.23 shares of Sinclair Class A common stock for each share of Tribune Class A common stock and Class B common stock they own, the companies said.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the companies were close to a deal.

Besides Sinclair, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and Nexstar Media Group Inc had also considered an acquisition of Tribune, Reuters has reported.

The announcement of the deal comes weeks after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a 2016 decision that limits broadcasters owning stations serving no more than 39 percent of U.S. television households.

A combined Tribune and Sinclair could surpass this cap and face some regulatory challenges which could result in divestitures, analysts said.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is Sinclair's exclusive financial adviser, while Moelis & Co and Guggenheim Securities is advising Tribune.

tags #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.