Jun 14, 2017 11:01 PM IST | Source: PTI
Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, police say no information on injuries yet
San Francisco police confirmed a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
The shooting today led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.
The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.