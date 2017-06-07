Jun 07, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI
Several wounded in shooting inside Iran parliament: Reports
There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the Tehran parliamentary complex and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol.
At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian parliament today, wounding several people, state media reported.
News agencies ISNA and Fars said three people had been shot, including at least one security guard.