Seven-year-old delivery boy causes uproar in China, authorities put him in care centre

A video of a seven-year-old child delivering parcel door-to-door has poured sympathies on social media platform in China. The video has also reignited a debate among citizens on child poverty in the country.

The video, shot and produced by a social media startup Pear Video, shows Li Changjiang or 'Little Li' as he is fondly called by social media users, cruising along corridors of a building delivering parcels in a small cart.

After the furore on Weibo where the video has been watched millions of times, the Chinese authorities sent the boy to a welfare centre for children and is managing to get him into a school.

The boy, a resident of Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, was reportedly being raised by deliveryman Yan Shifang, a friend of his father. His father is presumed to be dead and his mother lost contacts with him since 2013.

According to Shifang, Li’s mother abandoned the family in 2013 when Li’s father was severely ill. Li’s father left the boy to Yan and went looking for his wife. Neither of the parents was ever heard of again.

Shifang, unable to leave the boy at home, would bring him along to his work. Shifang said that after a point of time Li started liking the job and soon wanted to have his own little delivery cart.

In the video, when a reporter asks Li if he finds the job hard, the boy answers "no" with a grin, adding that he is willing to do so.

According to China Global Television Network, police have located his mother and are in the process to get in touch with her. She is now living in Zaozhuang and has a new family. Though, a search for his father has been futile.

Ren Linsong, the vice director of the centre where he has been put up by the authorities said that Li is healthy but yet to get the hang of living there.