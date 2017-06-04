Seven killed as terror strikes London: What we know so far

Moneycontrol News

Seven people have been killed and many injured in two attacks in London on Saturday night which police have described as “terrorist incidents.”

Three suspected attackers have been shot dead by police.

The incident took place at the two closely connected areas- London Bridge and Borough Market.

There were multiple casualties in addition to the fatalities with London Ambulance Service saying they have taken at least 48 people to five hospitals in the capital.

The incident comes less than a fortnight after a blast at pop star Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester killed more than 20 people.

What Happened?

Around 10.08 pm, a report emerged that a white van had rammed into the pedestrians on London Bridge.

Witnesses said the van swerved onto the pavement.

According to the police, the van continued towards Borough Market where assailants got off and stabbed multiple people.

Pictures of one of the suspects with strapped canisters on his body have been circulating. Police say those canisters were part of a hoax suicide vest.

The ruling Conservatives have suspended campaigning for the general election and other parties are likely to follow. General elections in the UK are scheduled for June 8.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called the events a “terrible incident” that is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism.”

Cressida Dick, the Met police commissioner, said the incident is now under control.

A statement from the office of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, confirmed French citizens were among the injured and condemned “an abominable and cowardly attack against our free society.”

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet and the police said they have no clue yet about the identities of the suspects.