Aug 26, 2017 09:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said today that the projectiles were fired from an area from the North's eastern coast and flew about 250 kms (155 miles).

South Korea says that North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said today that the projectiles were fired from an area from the North's eastern coast and flew about 250 kms (155 miles).

The JCS says the South Korea and US militaries were analyzing the launch.

The launch comes weeks after North Korea created a tense standoff with the United States by threatening to lob some of its missiles toward Guam.

North Korea also successfully flight-tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that analysts say could reach deep into the US mainland when perfected.

