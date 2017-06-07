Jun 07, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI
Second suicide bombing at Iran shrine: Report
A woman had earlier blown herself up outside the shrine after three or four armed assailants stormed the site.
A second suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the shrine of Iran's revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini in south Tehran today, state broadcaster IRIB reported.
A woman had earlier blown herself up outside the shrine after three or four armed assailants stormed the site.The attack was coordinated with an assault on the parliamentary complex in the centre of the city. The twin attacks have so far killed at least three people.