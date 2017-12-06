App
Dec 06, 2017 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scientist alleges pictures of North Korea missile test released by the country were doctored

Questions are being raised whether the stars on the background in the released pictures were photoshopped to suit the propaganda machinery of the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)

North Korea and its missile tests have become one of the most talked about issues globally. However, now a controversy has emerged about the most recent tests after a scientist discovered some inconsistencies in some of the images.

The issue came to notice after Scientist Marco Langbroek, tweeted from his Twitter account on Monday. Posting the two images of the recently launched Hwasong 15 missile that were made public by the North Korean regime, Langbroek pointed out the difference in the star constellations visible in the background.

“So, I just discovered that the North Koreans DID tamper with their #Hwasong15 launch photo's! Two images from clearly same viewpoint, but dramatically different star backgrounds! Orion (Southeast) versus Andromeda (Northwest)! @planet4589,” he tweeted.

These were not the only images that were used by him to prove his point. He posted two other images of the launch taken from opposite directions but surprisingly showing the same constellation in the background.

“More evidence of tampered #Hwasong15 imagery: two images, mirrors of each other (look at exhaust plume, lack of number on missile body 2nd image) so opposite viewpoints. Yet starfield in background both south-southeast, Orion and Canis major (but with Sirius missing!) @planet4589.”

North Korea tested the Hwasong 15 on November 29 that invited criticism from across the globe. The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile tested this time by North Korea is said to have a range of around 13,000 km and can allegedly hit any area in the mainland US.

SLIDESHOW: North Korea: Why Kim Jong-un won’t ever give up his nuclear weapons

Questions are now being raised whether the stars on the background in the pictures were photoshopped to suit the propaganda machinery of the state.

tags #North Korea #world

