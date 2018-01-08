Saudi woman divorces husband for loving her more than his mother

Leaving everything for the one you love may sound romantic but it may also end up being counter-productive. A man from Saudi Arabia discovered this the hard way after his wife divorced him for loving her more than his mother.

According to a report in Saudi Gazette, a Saudi court granted divorce to a woman from her husband after she claimed that the man was not trustworthy as he had left his family for her. "I can never trust a man who does everything to keep his wife happy while he denies even a small favour to his mother," the woman was quoted as saying to the judge in the report.

The 29-year old man was reportedly left devastated following his wife’s decision and had declined to grant her a divorce. He tried to defend himself in front of the judge by claiming that he had loved his wife above everything and had left everything for her. "Didn't I abandon my own family for you?" he was quoted as asking her in the report.

The woman too agreed to this claim and accepted that there were no problems in their relationship and he was keeping her happy. She stated that her husband had done everything for her, from taking her to foreign trips to buying her expensive gifts. However, she was appalled by the way he treated his family.

Claiming that she feared that her husband could leave her also the same way he left his own family she returned the dowry her husband had given her.

The court, after carefully going through arguments from both the husband and wife sided with the woman and to the shock of the husband granted a divorce. Adding to this, an anonymous judicial source reportedly applauded the woman's decision to leave the husband who had abandoned his mother and family.