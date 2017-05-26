App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 26, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Telecom to form $500 mn venture capital fund

As part of a wideranging economic diversification plan launched last year, Saudi Arabia is trying to promote small and medium enterprises, and to expand its investment and industrial base as well as develop the digital infrastructure to support such growth.

Saudi Telecom to form $500 mn venture capital fund

Saudi Arabia's largest telecommunications firm said it will set up a USD 500- million venture capital fund to invest in start-up companies.

As part of a wideranging economic diversification plan launched last year, Saudi Arabia is trying to promote small and medium enterprises, and to expand its investment and industrial base as well as develop the digital infrastructure to support such growth.

"The fund will invest globally in promising technologies and digital sectors, especially in areas where the company can tap into its assets and infrastructure and help it enable its investments to grow," Saudi Telecom Co (STC) chief executive officer Khaled al- Biyari said in a statement.

The fund will be managed independently of STC.

"This historic step will be a pivotal turning point for the technology system in the region," Biyari said.

In a notice to the Saudi Stock Exchange, STC said the fund will be self-financed "from the company's sources for the purpose of investing in promising and fast-growing digital and technology sectors".

Last December, STC said it would buy a 10-per cent stake worth USD 100 million in car booking firm Careem, a competitor of US-based Uber.

STC is the largest Arab telecommunications firm in terms of capitalisation. It has more than 100 million customers in nine countries including Turkey, South Africa, India and Malaysia.

tags #Saudi Arabia #telecommunications #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.