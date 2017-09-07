Saudi King Salman to visit White House early next year

President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia King Salman discussed measures to continue strengthening security and stability in the Middle East over a telephonic conversation, during which it was also decided that the latter will visit the White House in early 2018.

During the call, the two leaders discussed ways to continue advancing shared priorities, including enhancing security and prosperity in the Middle East, the White House said.

"The two leaders also agreed that King Salman will visit the White House in early 2018," it said.

After taking charge as the US president, Trump made his maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia in May.