App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 01, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia hikes gasoline prices

The initiative, aimed at more efficient energy use, coincides with an ambitious reform plan to boost sources of revenue and wean the world's top crude exporter away from oil.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia was set to raise local gasoline prices on Monday, state news agency SPA reported.

The initiative, aimed at more efficient energy use, coincides with an ambitious reform plan to boost sources of revenue and wean the world's top crude exporter away from oil.

It said Octane 91 will sell for 1.37 riyals a litre, up from 0.75 riyals, while Octane 95 will sell for 2.04 riyals a litre, up from 0.90 riyals. Diesel rates for trucks were left unchanged.

The kingdom will slow plans to eliminate subsidies for a wide range of energy products, according to a new long-term fiscal plan in the 2018 state budget released last month.

King Salman formally announced on Dec. 20 that the target date for eliminating the government's budget deficit would be pushed back to 2023 from the original target of 2020, in order to reduce pressure on economic growth.

The Kingdom announced its broad reform initiative in 2016, saying it aimed to enhance the level and quality of services provided by government and achieve a prosperous future and sustainable development.

tags #gasoline #Saudi Arabia #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.