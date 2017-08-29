App
Aug 28, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee's counsel appeals against 5-year jail term for bribery

A Samsung spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment about the appeal against the sentencing handed down on Friday.

Galaxy S9 to use substrate like PCB

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee's defence lawyer has filed to appeal against a five-year jail term for bribery handed down by a lower court, the Seoul Central District Court's website said on Monday without giving details.

The sentencing of the billionaire scion was a significant moment for South Korea's decades-long economic order, which has been dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.

