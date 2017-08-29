Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee's counsel appeals against 5-year jail term for bribery
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee's defence lawyer has filed to appeal against a five-year jail term for bribery handed down by a lower court, the Seoul Central District Court's website said on Monday without giving details.
The sentencing of the billionaire scion was a significant moment for South Korea's decades-long economic order, which has been dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.