Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee's counsel appeals against 5-year jail term for bribery

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee's defence lawyer has filed to appeal against a five-year jail term for bribery handed down by a lower court, the Seoul Central District Court's website said on Monday without giving details.

A Samsung spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment about the appeal against the sentencing handed down on Friday.

The sentencing of the billionaire scion was a significant moment for South Korea's decades-long economic order, which has been dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.