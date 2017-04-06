Samsung Electronics to pay $11.60 million to Huawei Technologies for patent infringement
Three units of Samsung Electronics, including Samsung China Investment Limited, have been ordered by the Quanzhou Intermediary Court to pay the sum for infringing a patent held by Huawei Device Co.
A Chinese court has ordered Samsung Electronics's Chinese subsidiaries to pay 80 million yuan ($11.60 million) to Huawei Technologies over patent infringement, said a local government-run media outlet.
Limited, the handset unit of China's Huawei, the Quanzhou Evening News, a government-run newspaper, said on its website on Thursday.