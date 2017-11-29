Samsung develops battery technology that could 'fully charge phone in 12 minutes'

Samsung has made a new development that could revolutionalise the use of batteries and the quest for a more reliable alternative energy source. Researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) have developed a ‘graphene ball’ that, according to the company, allows five times increase in charging speed than the standard lithium-ion batteries.

The company said, as per a report by CNBC, this will mean it will take only 12 minutes to fully charge a smartphone, unlike the existing batteries that take at least an hour.

SAIT made the development after working with battery manufacturer Samsung SDI and researchers from Seoul National University's School of Chemical and Biological Engineering. According to the report, the South Korean tech giant has described it as a ‘unique battery material’ and claimed that it allows a 45 percent increase in capacity.

Graphene, which according to the University of Manchester is the thinnest material available on the planet was first isolated by researchers in England in 2004. The transparent material is claimed to be 200 times stronger than steel and is thought to be the most conductive material available.

The new development could be a game changer as this would provide an answer to the problem that existing lithium batteries have.

"Our research enables mass synthesis of multi-functional composite material graphene at an affordable price...our commitment is to continuously explore and develop secondary battery technology in light of these trends," Son In-hyuk, who led the project on behalf of the SAIT sid in the report.

The findings could have a major impact on the global market as the demand for smartphones and electric cars is on the rise. And with the company affirming its commitment towards developing a ‘secondary battery technology,’ it will not be surprising if graphene balls evolved into the chief energy source in the near future.