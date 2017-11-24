App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 24, 2017 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saeed gives Friday sermon after release from house arrest

Saeed in his speech also targeted the Pakistani government for "taking dictation from foreign masters" and spoke of "Indian atrocities" in Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hours after his release from house arrest, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed gave an hour-long Friday sermon at the JuD headquarters here, accusing the Pakistan government of taking "dictation from foreign masters" to appease India.

A large number of JuD activists had gathered at the Jamia Masjid Al-Qadsia at Chauburji here.

After Friday prayers, the charged workers greeted Saeed on his release and renewed their pledge for "Kashmir Jihad".

Saeed in his speech also targeted the Pakistani government for "taking dictation from foreign masters" and spoke of "Indian atrocities" in Kashmir.

related news

He told his supporters the "reasons" behind his 10-month detention, and also as to why Nawaz Sharif was ousted as prime minister.

"Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been punished for forsaking Kashmiris. Sharif is ousted from the prime minister house because he committed treason with Kashmiris. He wanted friendship with India and completely ignored the Kashmir cause," he said and warned the PML-N government not to bow before the international community for loans.

"The rulers must not take dictation from the US and other countries and take its own decisions," he said.

Saeed walked from house arrest as a free man in the early hours of today after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any case.

He had been under detention since January this year.

The JuD head, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, reiterated that he was detained for raising his voice for the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan should not hold peace dialogue with India till it withdraws its army from Kashmir.

He said he would continue fighting for Kashmiris till they get freedom.

Saeed reiterated that the US, on India's request, pressured Pakistan to detain him.

tags #Current Affairs #Hafiz Saeed #World News

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.