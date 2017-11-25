App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 25, 2017 08:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sacked Catalan leader challenges EU to respect election outcome

Speaking from Belgium where he fled earlier this month, Carles Puigdemont said the vote was the most important in Catalonia's history.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Catalonia's former leader challenged Spain and the European Union to respect the result of Catalan regional elections in December, saying Madrid would have to end direct rule if separatists win.

Speaking from Belgium where he fled earlier this month, Carles Puigdemont said the vote was the most important in Catalonia's history.

"Will you accept the results of December 21 if the pro-independence camp wins?," he asked after supporters chanted "Puigdemont, our president" during a speech to unveil his list of candidates for the vote.

"Do you commit to ending (direct rule) if that is the result?" said Puigdemont, the public face of the move for independence who is wanted in Spain for rebellion and sedition.

related news

After dissolving Catalonia's parliament and sacking the regional government in response to the region declaring itself independent on Oct. 27, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said a new election would be held in Catalonia and called on Puigdemont to take part.

Pro-Catalonia independence parties are expected to win next month although they may fall short of a majority of seats in parliament needed to revive the secession campaign, polls show.

"On December 21 we must tell Madrid, the EU and the tripartite support for direct rule that democracy in Catalonia must not be undermined. Never again in Catalonia!" Puigdemont said from the town of Oostkamp near Bruges, part of Belgium's Flemish region that has its own separatist aspirations.

EU leaders are extremely wary of Catalonia's search for independence because it has stirred separatist feelings far beyond Spanish borders.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker this month in Madrid called on Europe to reject what he called separatist poison.

A Belgian court has granted Puigdemont conditional release but he is barred from leaving Belgium without a judge's consent.

 

tags #World News

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.