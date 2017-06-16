App
Jun 16, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line

British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.

Chief Executive Warren East said he was pleased with the start of the year, although there was still a great deal more to do to deliver the full year.

"As expected, near term cash flow performance remains challenging as we continue to invest in transforming and growingthe business to benefit future years," he said in an update ahead of the Paris Air Show.

