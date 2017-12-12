App
Dec 12, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce creates cross-business data unit to drive efficiency

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Rolls-Royce has created a data unit, named R2 Data Labs, that uses analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve efficiency across its civil and defence aerospace, marine, nuclear and power systems businesses.

Chief digital officer Neil Crockett said the model would deliver a "step change" in the capability of the British company's data services and would enable it to work more closely with its customers.

"R2 Data Labs will tap into expertise from across a wide data and analytics supply chain, building a diverse community of data innovators: including OEM partners, niche start-ups, academics, and a broad range of other trusted third-parties," he said on Tuesday.

Last month Rolls-Royce said it would work with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on building a new digital platform that will help it develop new products quicker - one of the main targets in Chief Executive Warren East's turnaround plan.

