Sep 06, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI
Rohingya boats sink off Bangladesh, five children drown
At least five children were killed when several boats carrying Rohingya refugees from Myanmar sank today, Bangladesh border guards said."So far, the bodies of five male and female children have been found at different locations," Border Guard Bangladesh officer Alyosius Sangma told AFP.