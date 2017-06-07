App
Jun 06, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy in Kabul, no casualties

According to Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra, the rocket landed in the compound of the embassy building in the morning but there were no injuries as it fell away from the people there.

Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy in Kabul, no casualties

A rocket landed today inside the India House, the country's embassy in Kabul where the Indian ambassador and many other mission staffers stay, but there were no reports of any injury.

According to Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra, the rocket landed in the compound of the embassy building in the morning but there were no injuries as it fell away from the people there.

The envoy asserted that the attack will not deter India from continuing to help the Afghan people, who are friends of India and support the war-torn country's economic reconstruction.

Vohra said they had reports that certain attempts will be made by some terrorist groups, and today's incident "may be it's a part of that". He added that terror incidents have increased in the recent weeks and months, including in Kabul.

"There have been attacks in the past on our compounds here. I wouldn't call it a precise attack on my compound as these are rudimentary rockets and only after an investigation, I may able to make a judgement on what might be the possible target," he told a TV channel.

The attack comes amid extremely tight security in the capital following last week's deadly explosions that claimed more than 150 lives and coincides with the launch of the Kabul Process meeting this morning.

Representatives from at least 23 countries, including India, are participating in the meeting aimed at establishing peace in the country.

