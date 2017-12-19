Ride-hailing firm Grab launches services in Cambodia

The company said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry of public works and transport of Cambodia to support infrastructure development.
Ride-hailing firm Grab said it launched its services in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, officially expanding its presence to an eighth country in Southeast Asia.
Global ride-hailing firm Uber is also available in Phnom Penh.