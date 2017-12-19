Ride-hailing firm Grab launches services in Cambodia

Uber The global ride-hailing application company has become the latest investment opportunity for SoftBank. The company provides services in around 633 cities across the world. The company's revenue touched USD 6 billion in 2016. Uber has also launched its own food delivery app called 'Uber Eats'.

Ride-hailing firm Grab said it launched its services in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, officially expanding its presence to an eighth country in Southeast Asia.

The company said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry of public works and transport of Cambodia to support infrastructure development.

Global ride-hailing firm Uber is also available in Phnom Penh.