App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 18, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Rex Tillerson says Russia not implementing all North Korea sanctions, may be frustrating some steps

Tillerson told reporters the Russian failure to comply with the U.N. measures "primarily" concerned fuel "but some other areas potentially as well." He did not provide details.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Russia on Wednesday of not implementing all United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons program and said Moscow "may be frustrating" some of the steps.

Tillerson told reporters the Russian failure to comply with the U.N. measures "primarily" concerned fuel "but some other areas potentially as well." He did not provide details.

"It's apparent to us that they're not implementing all the sanctions and there's some evidence they may be frustrating some of the sanctions," Tillerson said aboard his aircraft while returning from a meeting on North Korea in Vancouver.

tags #Rex Tillerson #Russia #United Nations #World News

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.