Dec 27, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Report of anthrax antibodies found on defected North Korean soldier raises bio-warfare concerns

The new development puts South Korea, which has not yet developed vaccines against anthrax, in a tight spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Antibodies against anthrax found in the body of a defected North Korean soldier has raised doubts that North Korea is developing bio-warfare capabilities.

The concerns emerged after South Korea based Channel A reported the finding about antibodies. According to the report, the defected soldier may have developed the antibodies against anthrax by either getting exposed to the virus or by receiving a vaccination.

The fact that the defected soldier was only a mid-level officer indicates that the country may have developed some form of vaccination against the virus and is supplying it on a large scale to its troops. It can also be construed that the Pyongyang regime may be producing the virus in a large quantity.

The deadly anthrax virus is capable of killing around 80 percent of those exposed to it unless they are provided proper treatment within 24 hours.

There have been concerns around North Korea developing arsenal aimed at biological warfare as it flexes its nuclear muscle. The new development puts South Korea, which has not yet developed vaccines against anthrax, in a tight spot.

Earlier, a Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun had reported that North Korea was looking to mount the anthrax virus on its inter-continental ballistic missiles. It had claimed that the country was experimenting with equipment that will enable the survival of virus even when exposed to intense temperatures. Similarly, the White House too had released a report earlier this month claiming North Korea was developing chemical and biological weapons that can be delivered via missiles.

Pyongyang, however, has continued to deny these allegations and accused the US of spreading lies.

