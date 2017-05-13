App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 13, 2017 05:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack

The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation following the cyber attack, a judicial source told Reuters on Saturday. The probe covers "Renault and other possible victims," the source said.

Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack

French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.

"Proactive measures have been put in place, including the temporarily suspension of industrial activity at some sites," the spokesman said.

The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation following the cyber attack, a judicial source told Reuters on Saturday. The probe covers "Renault and other possible victims," the source said.

Renault's plant at Sandouville in northwestern France was one of the factories that stopped production, the spokesman said, declining to provide a full list of affected sites.

The manufacturer is the first major French company to report being affected by the ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

PSA Group, Renault's French rival, was not affected, a spokesman said on Saturday.

tags #Renault #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.