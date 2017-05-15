App
May 15, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault production resumed at most sites after cyber attack

Renault's decision to temporarily halt manufacturing came after a worldwide cyber attack that locked up computers in more than 150 countries, causing widespread disruption.

Renault production resumed at most sites after cyber attack

Renault said 90 percent of its factories were running normally on Monday morning after the French carmaker had earlier halted production at sites in France and Romania to prevent the spread of ransomware.

Renault's decision to temporarily halt manufacturing came after a worldwide cyber attack that locked up computers in more than 150 countries, causing widespread disruption.

