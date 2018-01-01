Record cold wave grips northern hemisphere, kickstarts debate over global warming

The northern hemisphere is experiencing extreme cold weather conditions since last week of December, with heavy snowfall and below average temperatures in many places. Many provinces of Canada, eastern and mid-western states of the United States of America and parts of Russia recorded some of the lowest temperatures in the history of the countries. Some parts of the country were found to be colder than Antarctica.

The governments of the countries have issued travel advisories to the citizens due to the extreme weather conditions. Heavy snow and fog have affected the visibility and led to disruption in many air and road transportation facilities.



In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Using these extreme cold weather conditions as an opportunity, US President Donald Trump reiterated his scepticism about climate change in a tweet, which kicked up a storm on social media in form of a debate about climate change. The tweet got varied reactions from people across the world.

Many scientists and environmentalists rebutted the tweet, saying global warming is not just about the planet growing hotter. People, in tweets, provided links to researches done by climate scientists of different countries, with data on climate change. They urged people to step away from the scepticism and look at what facts showed.



Believe it or not, global climate change is very real even if it's cold outside Trump Tower right now. Just like there is still hunger in the world, even if you just had a Big Mac. — Jon Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) December 29, 2017





— Shaena Montanari (@DrShaena) December 29, 2017



Far more record highs than record lows in 2017....Don't let a record winter cold snap fool you. #perspective — Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) December 29, 2017


