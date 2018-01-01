App
Jan 01, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Record cold wave grips northern hemisphere, kickstarts debate over global warming

Extreme cold gripped the northern hemisphere since Christmas day, some parts of the USA were found to be colder than Antarctica.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The northern hemisphere is experiencing extreme cold weather conditions since last week of December, with heavy snowfall and below average temperatures in many places. Many provinces of Canada, eastern and mid-western states of the United States of America and parts of Russia recorded some of the lowest temperatures in the history of the countries. Some parts of the country were found to be colder than Antarctica.

The governments of the countries have issued travel advisories to the citizens due to the extreme weather conditions. Heavy snow and fog have affected the visibility and led to disruption in many air and road transportation facilities.

Using these extreme cold weather conditions as an opportunity, US President Donald Trump reiterated his scepticism about climate change in a tweet, which kicked up a storm on social media in form of a debate about climate change. The tweet got varied reactions from people across the world.

Many scientists and environmentalists rebutted the tweet, saying global warming is not just about the planet growing hotter. People, in tweets, provided links to researches done by climate scientists of different countries, with data on climate change. They urged people to step away from the scepticism and look at what facts showed. 

#Business #Canada #cold wave #Donald Trump #Russia #world

