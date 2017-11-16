App
Nov 15, 2017 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rare Omega-made Tourbillion wristwatch sells for over Rs 9 crore

What makes the watch unique is the fact that the device, which was made in 1947 is the only known Omega Tourbillon wrist watch still in existence

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dedicated collectors will go to any length to get materials they covet and won’t think twice about spending a fortune on them. The most recent example for this came from Geneva, where a rare Omega Tourbillon wristwatch was sold at a price of over Rupees nine crore.

The pre-owned Omega Tourbillon was sold at an astounding price at the Phillips Bacs & Russo Auction . According to a report in Forbes, the price is the highest ever amount paid for any Omega watch at the auction.

What makes the watch unique is the fact that the device, which was made in 1947 is the only known Omega-made Tourbillon wristwatch still in existence. As per the reports, the auctioned watch had also competed in the wristwatch category of the Geneva Neuchatel and Kew-Teddington Observatory competitions along with 11 other Tourbillon models. While it was expected to be sold at a price of around Rs 1 crore, the final value was surely much higher than expected.

The Tourbillon watches are special as they try to counter the effects of gravity by including an escapement and balance wheel in a rotating cage. It was developed in 18th century by Abraham-Louis Breguet, who wanted to negate the ill effects that gravity had on watches.

However, even with such a high selling price, the Omega Tourbillon was not the watch that received the highest price in the auction. That honour went to a rare pink gold coloured Patek Philippe watch built in 1971 that was sold for a price of approximately Rs 18 crore. Another Patek Philippe watch, a white gold version was also sold at a price of over Rs 15 crore.

