Rare Apple employees' shoes may fetch USD 30k at auction

A rare pair of white sneakers with the rainbow-coloured Apple logo - designed for the company's employees in the 1990s - may fetch a whopping USD 30,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The Adidas sneakers, size 9 and a half, are made from the white leather material. They feature Apple's logo on the tongue and on the side. The soles are made from rubber that does not leave skid marks.

They were produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s. Only two pairs of the shoes are believed to exist.

The sneakers were first sold to an Apple employee in the mid-1990s. They were later sold off on the online shopping portal eBay in 2007.

The shoes resurfaced at a garage sale in the US recently, and was retrieved by a friend of Leon Benrimon, from the auctions house Heritage Auctions.

The shoes will be up for auction on eBay on June 11. The starting bid will be USD 15,000, and Benrimon expects them to be sold at a price of at least USD 30,000.

"These sneakers are truly unique and have rarely been seen or photographed. It is a true collectible for the tech community," Benrimon told 'Business Insider'.