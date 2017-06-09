App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 09, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rare Apple employees' shoes may fetch USD 30k at auction

A rare pair of white sneakers with the rainbow-coloured Apple logo - designed for the company's employees in the 1990s - may fetch a whopping USD 30,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Rare Apple employees' shoes may fetch USD 30k at auction

A rare pair of white sneakers with the rainbow-coloured Apple logo - designed for the company's employees in the 1990s - may fetch a whopping USD 30,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The Adidas sneakers, size 9 and a half, are made from the white leather material. They feature Apple's logo on the tongue and on the side. The soles are made from rubber that does not leave skid marks.

They were produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s. Only two pairs of the shoes are believed to exist.

The sneakers were first sold to an Apple employee in the mid-1990s. They were later sold off on the online shopping portal eBay in 2007.

The shoes resurfaced at a garage sale in the US recently, and was retrieved by a friend of Leon Benrimon, from the auctions house Heritage Auctions.

The shoes will be up for auction on eBay on June 11. The starting bid will be USD 15,000, and Benrimon expects them to be sold at a price of at least USD 30,000.

"These sneakers are truly unique and have rarely been seen or photographed. It is a true collectible for the tech community," Benrimon told 'Business Insider'.

tags #Business #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.