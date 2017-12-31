App
Dec 31, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajinikanth fans celebrate his decision to enter politics

Immediately after the actor announced his political debut, his fans waved the fan club flags outside the meeting venue, and raised slogans hailing his decision. After announcing his decision, Rajinikanth walked up to the balcony of the marriage hall, and waved to his fans who had gathered in large numbers outside the venue too.

PTI
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on the first day of a six-day-long photo session in Chennai. Rajinikanth is expected to announce his decision to join politics on December 31 (PTI)
Euphoria gripped fans of superstar Rajinikanth soon after he announced his political entry here today, with admirers of the actor bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets across Tamil Nadu.

Immediately after the actor announced his political debut, his fans waved the fan club flags outside the meeting venue, and raised slogans hailing his decision. After announcing his decision, Rajinikanth walked up to the balcony of the marriage hall, and waved to his fans who had gathered in large numbers outside the venue too.

In his characteristic style, he lifted both his arms and wished them in the traditional style. In reciprocation, his fans shouted slogans of 'Thalaiva,' (leader) and danced to popular tunes waving placards that carried his portrait, typical of his real look of the late 1980's and 1990's.

"It is Thalaivar's New Year gift to us," they said. The neigbourhood in and around Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, the meet venue and several other locations in the city and other parts of the State echoed with sounds of firecrackers. Hailing the move, they also distributed sweets to passengers in buses, trains and other public places.

The fan club flag featuring stripes of blue, white and red with a star in the centre within which an image of Rajinikanth was embossed fluttered in parts of the city. In prominent locations, mega-size wall posters hailing Rajinikanth had already appeared anticipating his political entry.

tags #India #Politics #Rajinikanth

