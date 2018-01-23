App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 22, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Quoting UIN on invoice necessary, says FinMin

First two digits of the UIN denotes state code where such entity is located.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry today said quoting of the Unique Identity Number (UIN) on invoice is necessary amid complaints from foreign diplomatic missions and UN bodies about unwillingness of vendors and e-commerce sites to record the 15-digit number while making sales to them.

The 15-digit UIN is allotted to specialised agency of the United Nations Organisation or multilateral financial institution and organisation, consulate or embassy of foreign countries.

First two digits of the UIN denotes state code where such entity is located.

In a statement, the ministry said complaints have been received from the foreign diplomatic missions/UN organisations regarding unwillingness of vendors/suppliers/e-commerce websites to record the UIN while making sales to them.

related news

"It may be noted that supply to foreign diplomatic missions/UN organisations is like any other business to consumer (B2C) supply and will not have any additional impact on the supplier's tax liability," the release said.

Recording of UIN while making such supplies will enable foreign diplomatic missions/UN organisations to claim refund of the taxes paid by them in India, it said.

"Therefore, it is advised that suppliers should not decline to record the UIN of the embassies/missions/ consulates or UN organisations on the tax invoice," it added.

The ministry further said that recording of the UIN on the invoice is a necessary condition under Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules and contravention of the rule may attract punitive action.

Search functionality for UIN is available on the GST Common Portal in 'Search Taxpayer' option. On entering UIN and captcha, details of the entity could be found.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.